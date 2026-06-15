U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Mapalo serves a volleyball during the 2026 Warrior Games volleyball tournament in San Antonio, Texas, June 19, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games took place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alejandro Duran-Ortiz)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 20:28
|Photo ID:
|9762650
|VIRIN:
|260619-A-UA601-1304
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volleyball Tournament during 2026 Warrior Games [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alejandro Duran-Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.