Volleyball Tournament during 2026 Warrior Games

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Team Navy fan shouts “go navy” during a volleyball tournament in the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 19, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games took place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alejandro Duran-Ortiz)