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    Volleyball Tournament during 2026 Warrior Games [Image 2 of 6]

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    Volleyball Tournament during 2026 Warrior Games

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Alejandro Duran-Ortiz 

    Warrior Games

    Team Navy fan shouts “go navy” during a volleyball tournament in the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 19, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games took place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Alejandro Duran-Ortiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2016
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 20:30
    Photo ID: 9762646
    VIRIN: 260619-A-UA601-1302
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.61 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Volleyball Tournament during 2026 Warrior Games [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alejandro Duran-Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Volleyball Tournament during 2026 Warrior Games
    Volleyball Tournament during 2026 Warrior Games
    Volleyball Tournament during 2026 Warrior Games
    Volleyball Tournament during 2026 Warrior Games
    Volleyball Tournament during 2026 Warrior Games
    Volleyball Tournament during 2026 Warrior Games

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    WG2026
    WarriorGames2026

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