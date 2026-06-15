Warrior Games rowing

TSgt Brandon Clement, Rowing Captain for Team Air Force and two-time Warrior Games competitor begins his 1 minute race during rowing competition.
The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 19:39
|Photo ID:
|9762638
|VIRIN:
|260618-O-YI722-4142
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.28 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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