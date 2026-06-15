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    Warrior Games 2026 Rowing [Image 1 of 2]

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    Warrior Games 2026 Rowing

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    2d Lt Gaetan Louissaint gets focused as he prepares to compete in the rowing competition during Warrior Games.

    The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 19:39
    Photo ID: 9762635
    VIRIN: 260618-O-YI722-3824
    Resolution: 4032x6048
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Warrior Games 2026 Rowing [Image 2 of 2], by Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    adaptive sports
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Space Force
    Air Force
    Warrior Games 2026
    Warrior Games rowing

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