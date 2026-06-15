Staff Sgt. Eric Wood of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies the California state flag for a rehearsal jump in Truckee, Calif. on 19 June 2026. The rehearsal jump is ahead of the Truckee Tahoe Airshow on 20 June at Truckee Tahoe Airport (U.S. Army Photo by DAC Megan Hackett)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 19:26
|Photo ID:
|9762627
|VIRIN:
|260619-D-GH686-6986
|Resolution:
|4099x6148
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Truckee Tahoe Airshow [Image 5 of 5], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.