The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Truckee Tahoe Airshow

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Staff Sgt. Jonathan Rivera of the U.S. Army Parachute Team flies the American flag for a rehearsal jump in Truckee, Calif. on 19 June 2026. The rehearsal jump is ahead of the Truckee Tahoe Airshow on 20 June at Truckee Tahoe Airport (U.S. Army Photo by DAC Megan Hackett)