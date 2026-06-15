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    Helicopter Strike Fighter Squadron 4 tours NASCAR's Haas Factory Team Hauler Garage [Image 2 of 2]

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    Helicopter Strike Fighter Squadron 4 tours NASCAR's Haas Factory Team Hauler Garage

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Seaman Jose Angel Llerenas Jr 

    Naval Base Coronado

    NASCAR'S Haas Factory Team gives a garage hauler tour to Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 during NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 19, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy's 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jose Angel Llerenas Jr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 17:26
    Photo ID: 9762456
    VIRIN: 260619-N-RC281-1096
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Helicopter Strike Fighter Squadron 4 tours NASCAR's Haas Factory Team Hauler Garage [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jose Angel Llerenas Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Helicopter Strike Fighter Squadron 4 tours NASCAR's Haas Factory Team Hauler Garage
    Helicopter Strike Fighter Squadron 4 tours NASCAR's Haas Factory Team Hauler Garage

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    NavyxNASCAR, Navy 250, Naval Base Coronado

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