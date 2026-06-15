Helicopter Strike Fighter Squadron 4 tours NASCAR's Haas Factory Team Hauler Garage

NASCAR'S Haas Factory Team and Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4 pose for a group photo after a garage hauler tour during NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 19, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy's 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jose Angel Llerenas Jr)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 17:27
|Photo ID:
|9762455
|VIRIN:
|260619-N-RC281-1092
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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