Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits Spanish Ships at Naval Station Norfolk

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NORFOLK, Va. (June 19, 2026) Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, addresses the crew aboard Spanish frigate ESPS Blas de Lezo (F 103) after the ship’s arrival at Naval Station Norfolk for Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250, June 19, 2026. FLEETEX 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Clay Whaley)