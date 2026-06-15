(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits Spanish Ships at Naval Station Norfolk [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits Spanish Ships at Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Clay Whaley 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Va. (June 19, 2026) Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, signs the guest book aboard Spanish frigate ESPS Blas de Lezo (F 103) after the ship’s arrival at Naval Station Norfolk for Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250, June 19, 2026. FLEETEX 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Clay Whaley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 13:51
    Photo ID: 9762080
    VIRIN: 260619-N-CW427-1529
    Resolution: 5765x3843
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits Spanish Ships at Naval Station Norfolk [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Clay Whaley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits Spanish Ships at Naval Station Norfolk
    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits Spanish Ships at Naval Station Norfolk
    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits Spanish Ships at Naval Station Norfolk
    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits Spanish Ships at Naval Station Norfolk
    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits Spanish Ships at Naval Station Norfolk
    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Visits Spanish Ships at Naval Station Norfolk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy250
    America250
    Freedom250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery