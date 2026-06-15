Reveal of Recruit Chesty the XVII

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U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Steven Williams, drum major, "The President's Own" United States Marine Band, Marine Barracks Washington holds Rct. Chesty XVII, the incoming mascot of Marine Barracks Washington, in the air on 8th & I Parade Deck during a battalion formation at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 19, 2026. Cpl. Chesty XVI is the 16th Marine Corps mascot named in honor of Lt. Gen. Lewis "Chesty" Puller and has faithfully represented the pride and professionalism of the Marine Corps since reporting for duty in 2022. Rct. Chesty XVII will assume the responsibilities of mascot of Marine Barracks Washington upon the completion of his training at the end of the summer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brynn Bouchard)