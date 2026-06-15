(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reveal of Recruit Chesty XVII [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Reveal of Recruit Chesty XVII

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Brynn Bouchard 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Chesty XVII, the incoming mascot of Marine Barracks Washington, makes his debut during a battalion formation at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 19, 2026. Cpl. Chesty XVI is the 16th Marine Corps mascot named in honor of Lt. Gen. Lewis "Chesty" Puller and has faithfully represented the pride and professionalism of the Marine Corps since reporting for duty in 2022. Rct. Chesty XVII will assume the responsibilities of mascot of Marine Barracks Washington upon the completion of his training at the end of the summer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brynn Bouchard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 12:34
    Photo ID: 9762073
    VIRIN: 260619-M-XB565-1039
    Resolution: 4609x3073
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reveal of Recruit Chesty XVII [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Brynn Bouchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reveal of Recruit Chesty XVII
    Reveal of Recruit Chesty the XVII

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON HAILS RECRUIT CHESTY XVII

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW
    Oldest Post of the Corps
    MBW225
    Chesty XVII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery