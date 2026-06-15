(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild [Image 26 of 30]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Lera League 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Chief Musician Kristine Hsia sings with the U.S. Navy Band Commodores at the Manchester Craftsman's Guild in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Commodores are traveling from Pennsylvania to New York, engaging with audiences to celebrate the Nation's 250th birthday on their Northeast region concert series.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 09:18
    Photo ID: 9761953
    VIRIN: 260618-N-ES124-1026
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild [Image 30 of 30], by MCPO Lera League, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild
    U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery