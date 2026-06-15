U.S. Navy Band Commodores at Manchester Craftsman's Guild

U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform at the Manchester Craftsman's Guild in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Commodores are traveling from Pennsylvania to New York, engaging with audiences to celebrate the Nation's 250th birthday on their Northeast region concert series.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 09:18
|Photo ID:
|9761948
|VIRIN:
|260618-N-ES124-1022
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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