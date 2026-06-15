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    PALS 26: Spouse Program day 3 [Image 5 of 7]

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    PALS 26: Spouse Program day 3

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Audrie Nelson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Susan Wortman the spouse of U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman the commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and international military spouses, watch an introduction video of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency during the spouse program as part of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 18, 2026. The relationships strengthened at PALS contribute to regional stability and crisis response capabilities, supporting mutual international interests. This year's symposium hosted senior leaders from 25 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Audrie Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 02:08
    Photo ID: 9761627
    VIRIN: 260618-M-BF878-1025
    Resolution: 4972x3207
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, PALS 26: Spouse Program day 3 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Audrie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PALS 26: Spouse Program day 3
    PALS 26: Spouse Program day 3
    PALS 26: Spouse Program day 3
    PALS 26: Spouse Program day 3
    PALS 26: Spouse Program day 3
    PALS 26: Spouse Program day 3
    PALS 26: Spouse Program day 3

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    PacificMarines, Hawaii, StrongerTogether, SecurityThroughUnity, AlliesAndPartners, PALS26

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