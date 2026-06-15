PALS 26: Spouse Program day 3

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International military spouses listen as Carole Turner, center, spouse of U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, delivers closing remarks during the spouse program as part of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 18, 2026. The relationships strengthened at PALS contribute to regional stability and crisis response capabilities, supporting mutual international interests. This year's symposium hosted senior leaders from 25 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Audrie Nelson)