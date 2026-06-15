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    MARFORPAC Assistant Chief of Staff G-2 senior intelligence officer retirement ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

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    MARFORPAC Assistant Chief of Staff G-2 senior intelligence officer retirement ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mayte Ramirez Lopez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines stand at attention for the Marine Corps Hymn during a retirement ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Ford Island, Hawaii, June 18, 2026. Name retired as a rank during the ceremony as billet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mayte Ramirez Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 02:08
    Photo ID: 9761625
    VIRIN: 260618-M-ON025-1255
    Resolution: 5934x3956
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MARFORPAC Assistant Chief of Staff G-2 senior intelligence officer retirement ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Mayte Ramirez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MARFORPAC Assistant Chief of Staff G-2 senior intelligence officer retirement ceremony
    MARFORPAC Assistant Chief of Staff G-2 senior intelligence officer retirement ceremony
    MARFORPAC Assistant Chief of Staff G-2 senior intelligence officer retirement ceremony

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    uSMC, Ford Island, Pacific Marines, USS Missouri, HQSVCBN MARFORPAC, WWII

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