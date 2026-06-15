U.S. Marines stand at attention for the Marine Corps Hymn during a retirement ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Ford Island, Hawaii, June 18, 2026. Name retired as a rank during the ceremony as billet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mayte Ramirez Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 02:08
|Photo ID:
|9761625
|VIRIN:
|260618-M-ON025-1255
|Resolution:
|5934x3956
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MARFORPAC Assistant Chief of Staff G-2 senior intelligence officer retirement ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Mayte Ramirez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.