U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lawrence Hussey, right, former Assistant Chief of Staff G-2 senior intelligence officer, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, receives a U.S. flag during his retirement ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Ford Island, Hawaii, June 18, 2026. Hussey’s retirement ceremony was held at the USS Missouri, known as the site of Japan’s formal surrender in World War II, serves as a reminder of military service and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mayte Ramirez Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 02:08
|Photo ID:
|9761621
|VIRIN:
|260618-M-ON025-1131
|Resolution:
|4942x3295
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MARFORPAC Assistant Chief of Staff G-2 senior intelligence officer retirement ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Mayte Ramirez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.