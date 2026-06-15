MARFORPAC Assistant Chief of Staff G-2 senior intelligence officer retirement ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lawrence Hussey, right, former Assistant Chief of Staff G-2 senior intelligence officer, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, receives a U.S. flag during his retirement ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Ford Island, Hawaii, June 18, 2026. Hussey’s retirement ceremony was held at the USS Missouri, known as the site of Japan’s formal surrender in World War II, serves as a reminder of military service and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mayte Ramirez Lopez)