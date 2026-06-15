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    Warrior Games 2026: Wheelchair Rugby Day 2 [Image 4 of 5]

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    Warrior Games 2026: Wheelchair Rugby Day 2

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Emily Maldonado 

    Warrior Games

    Members of Team Air Force and Team U.S. Special Operations Command look up to a ball in a wheelchair rugby match during the 2026 Warrior Games at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on June 18, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. The 2026 Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Emily Maldonado-Gamez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 22:19
    Photo ID: 9761424
    VIRIN: 260619-A-FJ263-8914
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Warrior Games 2026: Wheelchair Rugby Day 2 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Emily Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Warrior Games 2026: Wheelchair Rugby Day 2
    Warrior Games 2026: Wheelchair Rugby Day 2
    Warrior Games 2026: Wheelchair Rugby Day 2
    Warrior Games 2026: Wheelchair Rugby Day 2
    Warrior Games 2026: Wheelchair Rugby Day 2

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    #WG2026 #WarriorGames2026

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