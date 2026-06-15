Warrior Games 2026: Wheelchair Rugby Day 2

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Adam Foutz and U.S. Army Spc. Adrian Saenz block each other in a wheelchair rugby match during the 2026 Warrior Games at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on June 18, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. The 2026 Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Emily Maldonado-Gamez)