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    PALS 26: Maritime Enforcement Panel [Image 10 of 11]

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    PALS 26: Maritime Enforcement Panel

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Moses Lopez Franco 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Chilean Marine Corps Capt. Cesar Aguirre, right, the deputy commandant of the Chilean Marine Corps, gives remarks during the Maritime Enforcement Panel at the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 18, 2026. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year was the 12th iteration of the symposium and hosted senior leaders from 25 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 20:35
    Photo ID: 9761381
    VIRIN: 260618-M-NI027-1020
    Resolution: 5090x3636
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, PALS 26: Maritime Enforcement Panel [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Moses Lopez Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PALS 26: Maritime Enforcement Panel
    PALS 26: Maritime Enforcement Panel
    PALS 26: Maritime Enforcement Panel
    PALS 26: Maritime Enforcement Panel
    PALS 26: Maritime Enforcement Panel
    PALS 26: Maritime Enforcement Panel
    PALS 26: Maritime Enforcement Panel
    PALS 26: Maritime Enforcement Panel
    PALS 26: Maritime Enforcement Panel
    PALS 26: Maritime Enforcement Panel
    PALS 26: Maritime Enforcement Panel

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    TAGS

    PacificMarines
    StrongerTogether
    AlliesAndPartners
    Hawaii
    INTEROPERABILITY
    PALS 26

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