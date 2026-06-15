PALS 26: Maritime Enforcement Panel

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U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Tom D’Arcy, center right, the associate dean for the USCG, delivers remarks during the Maritime Enforcement Panel at the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 18, 2026. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year was the 12th iteration of the symposium and hosted senior leaders from 25 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)