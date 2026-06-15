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    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Redesignation Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

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    7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) Redesignation Ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl  

    7th Infantry Division

    Col. Charles Kean, outgoing 1st Multi-Domain Task Force Commander, speaks at the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) redesignation ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 18, 2026. The redesignation honors the Bayonet Division’s legacy while establishing 7th ID (MDC-PAC) as the Army’s newest theater-enabling command, built to integrate maneuver, fires, air defense, cyber, space, electronic warfare, intelligence, unmanned systems, sustainment, and command and control in support of the Joint Force across the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kevin Ma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 19:39
    Photo ID: 9761291
    VIRIN: 260618-A-DK957-3224
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 13.82 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    7th Infantry Division (Muti-Domain Command - Pacific) Redesignation Ceremony

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