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Col. Charles Kean, outgoing 1st Multi-Domain Task Force Commander, speaks at the 7th Infantry Division (Multi-Domain Command - Pacific) redesignation ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., June 18, 2026. The redesignation honors the Bayonet Division’s legacy while establishing 7th ID (MDC-PAC) as the Army’s newest theater-enabling command, built to integrate maneuver, fires, air defense, cyber, space, electronic warfare, intelligence, unmanned systems, sustainment, and command and control in support of the Joint Force across the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kevin Ma)