Adventure seekers can discover their next outdoor pursuit at Fort Leonard Wood’s Outdoor Adventure Center. Managed by Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the hub offers a wide range of recreational activities for authorized military and civilian guests.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 15:04
|Photo ID:
|9760482
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-XF369-7022
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.74 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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Outdoor Adventure Center — gateway to Fort Leonard Wood excursions
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