Date Taken: 06.04.2026 Date Posted: 06.18.2026 15:04 Photo ID: 9760481 VIRIN: 260604-A-XF369-8774 Resolution: 4239x2820 Size: 2.19 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

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This work, Outdoor Adventure Center — gateway to Fort Leonard Wood excursions [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Jesse Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.