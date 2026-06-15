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    Outdoor Adventure Center — gateway to Fort Leonard Wood excursions [Image 2 of 2]

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    Outdoor Adventure Center — gateway to Fort Leonard Wood excursions

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jesse Gonzales 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Fort Leonard Wood’s Outdoor Adventure Center, part of the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation program, offers a wide range of recreational activities for authorized military and civilian guests.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 15:04
    Photo ID: 9760481
    VIRIN: 260604-A-XF369-8774
    Resolution: 4239x2820
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Outdoor Adventure Center — gateway to Fort Leonard Wood excursions [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Jesse Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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