The sodium laser guide star projects into the night sky from the Advanced Electro-Optical System telescope, a 3.6-meter telescope, at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex atop Haleakalā, Hawaii, June 9, 2026. The laser creates an artificial reference star used to improve image quality during optical observations, enhancing the site's ability to support space domain awareness operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Connie Dillon)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9760460
|VIRIN:
|260609-X-IJ211-1019
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|134.27 KB
|Location:
|MAUI, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SBD 1 commander visits Maui to assess infrastructure support to mission operations [Image 4 of 4], by Connie Dillon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SBD 1 commander visits Maui to assess infrastructure support to mission operations
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