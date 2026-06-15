(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SBD 1 commander visits Maui to assess infrastructure support to mission operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SBD 1 commander visits Maui to assess infrastructure support to mission operations

    MAUI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Connie Dillon 

    Space Base Delta 1

    The sodium laser guide star projects into the night sky from the Advanced Electro-Optical System telescope, a 3.6-meter telescope, at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex atop Haleakalā, Hawaii, June 9, 2026. The laser creates an artificial reference star used to improve image quality during optical observations, enhancing the site's ability to support space domain awareness operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Connie Dillon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 15:03
    Photo ID: 9760460
    VIRIN: 260609-X-IJ211-1019
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 134.27 KB
    Location: MAUI, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SBD 1 commander visits Maui to assess infrastructure support to mission operations [Image 4 of 4], by Connie Dillon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SBD 1 commander visits Maui to assess infrastructure support to mission operations
    SBD 1 commander visits Maui to assess infrastructure support to mission operations
    SBD 1 commander visits Maui to assess infrastructure support to mission operations
    SBD 1 commander visits Maui to assess infrastructure support to mission operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SBD 1 commander visits Maui to assess infrastructure support to mission operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maui Space Surveillance Complex
    space domain awareness
    Space Base Delta 1
    15th Space Surveillance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery