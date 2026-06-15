SBD 1 commander visits Maui to assess infrastructure support to mission operations

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The sodium laser guide star projects into the night sky from the Advanced Electro-Optical System telescope, a 3.6-meter telescope, at the Maui Space Surveillance Complex atop Haleakalā, Hawaii, June 9, 2026. The laser creates an artificial reference star used to improve image quality during optical observations, enhancing the site's ability to support space domain awareness operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Connie Dillon)