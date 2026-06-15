SBD 1 commander visits Maui to assess infrastructure support to mission operations

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Members of Space Base Delta 1 and the 15th Space Surveillance Squadron discuss mission operations during a site visit to the Maui Space Surveillance Complex atop Haleakalā, Hawaii, June 9, 2026. The visit provided leadership an opportunity to assess infrastructure requirements and observe operations supporting the mission on Maui. (U.S. Space Force photo by Connie Dillon)