Members of Space Base Delta 1 and the 15th Space Surveillance Squadron discuss mission operations during a site visit to the Maui Space Surveillance Complex atop Haleakalā, Hawaii, June 9, 2026. The visit provided leadership an opportunity to assess infrastructure requirements and observe operations supporting the mission on Maui. (U.S. Space Force photo by Connie Dillon)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9760448
|VIRIN:
|260609-X-IJ211-1001
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|299.04 KB
|Location:
|MAUI, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SBD 1 commander visits Maui to assess infrastructure support to mission operations [Image 4 of 4], by Connie Dillon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SBD 1 commander visits Maui to assess infrastructure support to mission operations
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