USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

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PACIFIC OCEAN (June 17, 2026) – U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Adam Metzger (Front), and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Alexa Campo guide a CMV-22B Osprey, assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, to land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 17, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Holloway)