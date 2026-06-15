Plaque Presentation Highlights Leadership Legacy at 5th Quartermaster

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Capt. Mackenzie MacIlvennie, outgoing commander of the 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, holds a plaque presented by the unit as she stands with Capt. Michaela Biske, incoming 5th Quartermaster commander, and Col. Christopher Richardson, 16th Sustainment Brigade commander, during the company’s change of command ceremony at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, June 16, 2026.

(Courtesy asset)