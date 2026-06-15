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    Plaque Presentation Highlights Leadership Legacy at 5th Quartermaster [Image 1 of 3]

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    Plaque Presentation Highlights Leadership Legacy at 5th Quartermaster

    GERMANY

    06.16.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Capt. Mackenzie MacIlvennie, outgoing commander of the 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, holds a plaque presented by the unit as she stands with Capt. Michaela Biske, incoming 5th Quartermaster commander, and Col. Christopher Richardson, 16th Sustainment Brigade commander, during the company’s change of command ceremony at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, June 16, 2026.
    (Courtesy asset)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9760077
    VIRIN: 260616-A-FA699-7386
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Plaque Presentation Highlights Leadership Legacy at 5th Quartermaster [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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