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    Leadership Transitions as 5th Quartermaster Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

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    Leadership Transitions as 5th Quartermaster Holds Change of Command

    GERMANY

    06.16.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Capt. Mackenzie MacIlvennie, outgoing commander of the 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, delivers remarks to the audience during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, June 16, 2026.
    (Courtesy asset)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9760045
    VIRIN: 260616-A-FA699-9473
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 769.21 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Leadership Transitions as 5th Quartermaster Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    5th QM holds change of command ceremony
    Leadership Transitions as 5th Quartermaster Holds Change of Command

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