Capt. Mackenzie MacIlvennie, outgoing commander of the 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, delivers remarks to the audience during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, June 16, 2026.
(Courtesy asset)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 13:24
|Photo ID:
|9760045
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-FA699-9473
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|769.21 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership Transitions as 5th Quartermaster Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.