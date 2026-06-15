Leadership Transitions as 5th Quartermaster Holds Change of Command

Date Taken: 06.16.2026 Date Posted: 06.18.2026 13:24 Photo ID: 9760045 VIRIN: 260616-A-FA699-9473 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 769.21 KB Location: DE

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