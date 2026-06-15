KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGHT OPERATIONS

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(ATLANTIC OCEAN) --- Chief Warrant Officer Will Sum, flight deck handler of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), supervises flight operations off the coast of North Carolina, June 15, 2026. Kearsarge is conducting Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, and agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Erika L. Kugler)