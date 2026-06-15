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    KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGHT OPERATIONS [Image 1 of 4]

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    KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGHT OPERATIONS

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Erika Kugler 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    (ATLANTIC OCEAN) --- Chief Warrant Officer Will Sum, flight deck handler of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), supervises flight operations off the coast of North Carolina, June 15, 2026. Kearsarge is conducting Type Commander’s Amphibious Training (TCAT), a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S Marine Corps and U.S Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated powerhouse providing sea, land, and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a more flexible, and agile force for aggregated or dis-aggregated operations across the globe. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Erika L. Kugler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 13:26
    Photo ID: 9760056
    VIRIN: 260615-N-QE928-1018
    Resolution: 2898x4347
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, KEARSARGE CONDUCTS FLIGHT OPERATIONS [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Erika Kugler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    FLIGHT DECK CONTROL
    CWO
    TCAT
    HANDLER

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