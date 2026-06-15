Submarine Group Two Reservists Stand Theater Undersea Warfare Watch for Vigilant Shield 2026

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (June 16, 2026) - Chief Information Systems Technician (nuclear) Daniel Schmenk, left, receives instruction from Chief Sonar Technician (submarines) Edgar Ostapechem while standing assistant theater undersea warfare officer watch in the Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet maritime operations center during Exercise Vigilant Shield 2026. Exercise Vigilant Shield 2026 is an annual homeland defense exercise designed to test the U.S. military's ability to defend North America against complex, multi-domain threats . (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)