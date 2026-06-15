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    Submarine Group Two Reservists Stand Theater Undersea Warfare Watch for Vigilant Shield 2026 [Image 2 of 3]

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    Submarine Group Two Reservists Stand Theater Undersea Warfare Watch for Vigilant Shield 2026

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anderson Branch 

    Commander, Submarine Group TWO

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (June 16, 2026) - Sailors assigned to Commander, Submarine Group Two stand theater undersea warfare watch in the Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet maritime operations center during Exercise Vigilant Shield 2026. Exercise Vigilant Shield 2026 is an annual homeland defense exercise designed to test the U.S. military's ability to defend North America against complex, multi-domain threats . (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 11:51
    Photo ID: 9759622
    VIRIN: 260616-N-KK394-1091
    Resolution: 6614x4409
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Submarine Group Two Reservists Stand Theater Undersea Warfare Watch for Vigilant Shield 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Anderson Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Submarine Group Two Reservists Stand Theater Undersea Warfare Watch for Vigilant Shield 2026
    Submarine Group Two Reservists Stand Theater Undersea Warfare Watch for Vigilant Shield 2026
    Submarine Group Two Reservists Stand Theater Undersea Warfare Watch for Vigilant Shield 2026

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    TAGS

    watch
    SUBGRU 2
    TUSWC
    Vigilant Shield 2026
    theater undersea warfare

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