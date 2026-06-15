Service members, civilian teammates, family members, community leaders, elected officials, and business representatives gathered at the Capitol Building June 17 to honor a distinguished group of Soldiers, Sailors, and Department of the Army Civilians during the official U.S. Army’s Retirement Ceremony on the island.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 11:33
|Photo ID:
|9759579
|VIRIN:
|260617-O-UG893-6049
|Resolution:
|4320x2448
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service [Image 13 of 13], by Jose Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service
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