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    Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service [Image 9 of 13]

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    Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service

    PUERTO RICO

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Jose Lopez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Service members, civilian teammates, family members, community leaders, elected officials, and business representatives gathered at the Capitol Building June 17 to honor a distinguished group of Soldiers, Sailors, and Department of the Army Civilians during the official U.S. Army’s Retirement Ceremony on the island.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 11:33
    Photo ID: 9759579
    VIRIN: 260617-O-UG893-6049
    Resolution: 4320x2448
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service [Image 13 of 13], by Jose Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service
    Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service
    Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service
    Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service
    Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service
    Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service
    Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service
    Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service
    Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service
    Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service
    Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service
    Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service
    Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service

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