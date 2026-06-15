Puerto Rico and the Army Honor a Legacy of Service Your browser does not support the audio element.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Service members, civilian teammates, family members, community leaders, elected officials, and business representatives gathered at the Capitol Building June 17 to honor a distinguished group of Soldiers, Sailors, and Department of the Army Civilians during the official U.S. Army’s Retirement Ceremony on the island.



The ceremony recognized individuals whose combined years of service represent decades of dedication to the Nation, military readiness, and the people of Puerto Rico.



Retirees honored during the ceremony included Col. John D. Samples, Col. Raymond Santiago Rivera, Cmdr. Francisco Rivera Márquez, 1st Sgt. Luis A. Morán Nieves, Sgt. 1st Class Alba Ortiz Torres, Sgt. 1st Class Eric A. Santana Rodríguez, Sgt. 1st Class Pedro L. Rivera, Ms. María D. Miranda Vélez, Mr. Rubén Eliud Maldonado Gutiérrez, and Mr. William G. Latimer Janer.



Maj. Gen. Patricia R. Wallace, senior commander for Fort Buchanan, presided over the ceremony and reflected on the significance of military and civilian service.



“Whether it was two years or 35 years, your service is not measured in time alone,” said Wallace. “It is measured in your commitment, your character, and the impact you made on our nation.”



Wallace also recognized the sacrifices made by military families throughout a career of service.



“We recruit Soldiers, but we retain families,” said Wallace. “Today, we also retire your families, and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.”



A highlight of the ceremony was the traditional folding and presentation of the United States flag. Presented as a symbol of faithful service, the flag recognizes the dedication, sacrifice, and professionalism demonstrated throughout a military or civilian career in service to the Nation.



Retiring service members received a Certificate of Retirement, a Certificate of Appreciation for Service in the Armed Forces of the United States of America, a Certificate of Appreciation for their spouse, the United States flag, and a retirement pin. Retirees also received an official letter of congratulations from Resident Commissioner Pablo José Hernández Rivera in recognition of their service to the Nation.



Among the distinguished guests was Rep. Ángel Morey, who thanked the retirees for their enduring contributions to the Nation and Puerto Rico.



“Today we honor men and women who chose a life of service over self-interest,” said Morey. “Your commitment strengthened our Armed Forces, supported our communities, and inspired future generations to answer the call to serve. Puerto Rico is stronger because of your sacrifice and leadership.”



Representing Resident Commissioner Pablo José Hernández Rivera, Sonya Matos Flores praised the retirees for the example they set for future generations and presented letters of congratulations on his behalf.



“Your service has mattered,” said Matos Flores. “You have set the standard, mentored others, and shown that commitment and professionalism are not just ideals—they are a way of life.”



As family members looked on, retirees received recognition for careers marked by leadership, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to public service. Their contributions have strengthened military readiness, supported countless missions, and positively impacted the lives of those they served alongside.



The ceremony concluded with friends, family members, and colleagues congratulating the retirees and celebrating the legacy they leave behind. While their military and civilian careers have come to an end, their influence will continue through the Soldiers, civilians, families, and communities they inspired throughout their years of service.



Following the ceremony, retiree Col. Raymond Santiago Rivera reflected on the privilege of serving both the Nation and the people of Puerto Rico.



“If I had the opportunity, I would do it again—to serve our nation, serve the people of Puerto Rico, and give back to the communities that helped us grow,” said Santiago Rivera.



The ceremony highlighted the Army’s commitment to taking care of its people by honoring the service, sacrifice, and contributions of Servicemembers, Army Civilians, and their families.