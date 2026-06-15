22nd NCR Leadership Engages Personnel at Camp Turtle during BALTOPS 2026

U.S. Navy Capt. Allen Willey, commodore of 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, engages with Seabees, Marines and partner-force personnel at Camp Turtle in Liepāja, Latvia, during Baltic Operations 2026, June 18, 2026. Seabees assigned to 22nd NCR supported BALTOPS 2026 through expeditionary construction, waterfront operations and host-nation partnership efforts designed to strengthen maritime readiness and interoperability with NATO Allies and partners in the Baltic Sea region.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 10:21
|Photo ID:
|9759346
|VIRIN:
|260618-N-XT273-1015
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.24 MB
|Location:
|LIEPAJA, LV
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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