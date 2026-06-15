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    22nd NCR Leadership Engages Personnel at Camp Turtle during BALTOPS 2026 [Image 3 of 10]

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    22nd NCR Leadership Engages Personnel at Camp Turtle during BALTOPS 2026

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    U.S. Navy Capt. Allen Willey, commodore of 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, engages with Seabees, Marines and partner-force personnel at Camp Turtle in Liepāja, Latvia, during Baltic Operations 2026, June 18, 2026. Seabees assigned to 22nd NCR supported BALTOPS 2026 through expeditionary construction, waterfront operations and host-nation partnership efforts designed to strengthen maritime readiness and interoperability with NATO Allies and partners in the Baltic Sea region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 10:21
    Photo ID: 9759332
    VIRIN: 260618-N-XT273-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: LIEPAJA, LV
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 22nd NCR Leadership Engages Personnel at Camp Turtle during BALTOPS 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    22nd NCR Leadership Engages Personnel at Camp Turtle during BALTOPS 2026
    22nd NCR Leadership Engages Personnel at Camp Turtle during BALTOPS 2026
    22nd NCR Leadership Engages Personnel at Camp Turtle during BALTOPS 2026
    22nd NCR Leadership Engages Personnel at Camp Turtle during BALTOPS 2026
    22nd NCR Leadership Engages Personnel at Camp Turtle during BALTOPS 2026
    22nd NCR Leadership Engages Personnel at Camp Turtle during BALTOPS 2026
    22nd NCR Leadership Engages Personnel at Camp Turtle during BALTOPS 2026
    22nd NCR Leadership Engages Personnel at Camp Turtle during BALTOPS 2026
    22nd NCR Leadership Engages Personnel at Camp Turtle during BALTOPS 2026
    22nd NCR Leadership Engages Personnel at Camp Turtle during BALTOPS 2026

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