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    Navy Medicine celebrates 128th birthday of the Hospital Corps [Image 7 of 8]

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    Navy Medicine celebrates 128th birthday of the Hospital Corps

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    260617-N-IX644-1426 (June 17, 2026) FALLS CHURCH, Va. U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Force Master Chief Jerry Cantorna, director, Hospital Corps, speaks to Sailors after a formation run honoring the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps’ 128th birthday at the Defense Health Headquarters, June 17, 2026. Established on June 17, 1898, the Navy Hospital Corps is the most decorated enlisted corps in the U.S. Navy, serving as the frontline medical force for both Navy and Marine Corps personnel around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Sasha Ambrose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 08:34
    Photo ID: 9759120
    VIRIN: 260617-N-IX644-1426
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Medicine celebrates 128th birthday of the Hospital Corps [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medicine celebrates 128th birthday of the Hospital Corps
    Navy Medicine celebrates 128th birthday of the Hospital Corps
    Navy Medicine celebrates 128th birthday of the Hospital Corps
    Navy Medicine celebrates 128th birthday of the Hospital Corps
    Navy Medicine celebrates 128th birthday of the Hospital Corps
    Navy Medicine celebrates 128th birthday of the Hospital Corps
    Navy Medicine celebrates 128th birthday of the Hospital Corps
    Navy Medicine celebrates 128th birthday of the Hospital Corps

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    Navy Medicine
    Hospital Corpsman
    Hospital Corps
    Hospital Corps Birthday
    Hospital Corpsman Birthday
    US Navy

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