Navy Medicine celebrates 128th birthday of the Hospital Corps

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260617-N-IX644-1077 (June 17, 2026) FALLS CHURCH, Va. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, acting Surgeon General of the Navy and deputy chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), left, Force Master Chief Jerry Cantorna, director, Hospital Corps, center, and Rear Adm. Matthew Case, deputy Surgeon General of the Navy, right, leads Sailors in a formation run honoring the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps’ 128th birthday at the Defense Health Headquarters, June 17, 2026. Established on June 17, 1898, the Navy Hospital Corps is the most decorated enlisted corps in the U.S. Navy, serving as the frontline medical force for both Navy and Marine Corps personnel around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Sasha Ambrose)