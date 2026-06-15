U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) partners and observers gather for a group photo while testing a dual-use in power beaming and aerial defense systems. NRL continues to work with Boeing and the U.S. Army to test the capability of a dual-use laser system. (U.S. Navy photo by Jonathan Steffen-Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 07:01
|Photo ID:
|9758973
|VIRIN:
|260428-N-CZ309-1234
|Resolution:
|1430x953
|Size:
|381.02 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NRL Demonstrates Dual-Use Laser System for Power Beaming and Counter-UAS Operations [Image 2 of 2], by Jonathan Steffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NRL Demonstrates Dual-Use Laser System for Power Beaming and Counter-UAS Operations
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