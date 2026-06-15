(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NRL Demonstrates Dual-Use Laser System for Power Beaming and Counter-UAS Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NRL Demonstrates Dual-Use Laser System for Power Beaming and Counter-UAS Operations

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Steffen 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) partners and observers gather for a group photo while testing a dual-use in power beaming and aerial defense systems. NRL continues to work with Boeing and the U.S. Army to test the capability of a dual-use laser system. (U.S. Navy photo by Jonathan Steffen-Arnold)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 07:01
    Photo ID: 9758973
    VIRIN: 260428-N-CZ309-1234
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 381.02 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRL Demonstrates Dual-Use Laser System for Power Beaming and Counter-UAS Operations [Image 2 of 2], by Jonathan Steffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NRL Demonstrates Dual-Use Laser System for Power Beaming and Counter-UAS Operations
    NRL Demonstrates Dual-Use Laser System for Power Beaming and Counter-UAS Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NRL Demonstrates Dual-Use Laser System for Power Beaming and Counter-UAS Operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery