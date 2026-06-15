NRL Demonstrates Dual-Use Laser System for Power Beaming and Counter-UAS Operations

Photo By Anthony Cage | Boeing's laser system intended for dual-use in power beaming and aerial defense sits in the field for testing. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory works with Boeing and the U.S. Army in testing the capability of a dual-use laser systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Jonathan Steffen-Arnold) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Anthony Cage | Boeing's laser system intended for dual-use in power beaming and aerial defense sits...... read more read more

U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) scientists successfully demonstrated a dual-use laser system capable of wirelessly transmitting power over long distances and rapidly transitioning to perform defensive missions, advancing expeditionary energy and defense capabilities for future warfighters.

Sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition & Sustainment (OUSW (A&S)) and supported by the Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund (OECIF), the demonstration showed how a fielded laser system could provide remote power delivery while maintaining its original mission as a directed-energy defense capability. The demonstration was conducted in partnership with Boeing and the DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) and with collaboration across Navy, Marine Corps and Army stakeholders.

Using a trailer-mounted laser positioned across an airfield, researchers transmitted power from a standard military vehicle to specialized receivers at a remote location. The same laser system then transitioned without delay to address a simulated aerial threat, proving its ability to perform both missions without interrupting operations.

“This was not just a laboratory exercise we were building the pieces for what this capability could actually look like on the battlefield,” said NRL Electrical Engineer Alex Grede, Ph.D. “We demonstrated that the same laser used to beam power remotely can immediately transition to counter a drone threat, giving Marines and soldiers greater flexibility without changing their operational footprint.”

Unlike previous record-setting power beaming demonstrations conducted in highly controlled desert conditions, this test focused on realistic field environments and adverse atmospheric conditions, helping identify technical improvements required for operational use.

The team continued testing through severe weather, including snowfall approaching whiteout conditions, until visibility nearly disappeared, all while collecting critical data for future system refinement.

“We wanted to prove this could work where warfighters actually operate, not just in ideal conditions,” said NRL Research Physicist Justin Lorentzen. “Testing in wind, snow and real atmospheric interference gives us the data we need to improve the system and move it toward a true operational capability.”

The demonstration also highlighted the importance of joint-service collaboration. While NRL continues developing the technology for naval applications, U.S. Army operational requirements helped shape the field test, particularly for expeditionary power scenarios where replacing fuel-dependent generators could improve logistics and survivability.

“The service most likely to field this kind of capability first may be the Army, and that’s exactly why this collaboration matters,” Grede said. “We can take the expertise we’ve built at NRL and help accelerate capability development across the joint force. That’s good for the services and good for the country.”

The laser system used in the demonstration was already fielded by the U.S. Marine Corps for directed-energy applications. By pairing that proven capability with high-efficiency solar receivers and mobile vehicle power generation, the team demonstrated a practical pathway toward distributed, resilient energy delivery for forward operations.

The test also validated rapid field maintenance and ease of operation. During the event, researchers quickly repaired a key system component in the field, demonstrating system resilience and maintainability in operational conditions.

“You can’t have a system that takes months to repair or months to train someone to use,” said NRL Radar Division Military Deputy Lt. Cmdr. Brian Di Salvo. “This system showed both repairability and simplicity of operation, qualities that matter when you’re talking about real deployment with young operators in the field.”

Researchers say the next phase includes additional demonstrations with Marines, Soldiers and Sailors gathering direct user feedback and tailoring the system for operational needs.

“Our next goal is putting this capability in front of warfighters and letting them tell us how they would use it,” Grede said. “That feedback is what will help shape the next generation of power beaming systems.”

The work supports NRL’s ongoing efforts to develop scalable directed-energy technologies that improve expeditionary logistics, strengthen battlefield resilience and expand the operational reach of U.S. forces.

About the Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund (OECIF)

The Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund (OECIF) is DoW’s premier, joint operational energy investment program. OECIF is pre-commercialization. Through highly targeted science and technology investments, it guides and matures advanced, first-of-a-kind operational energy technologies across warfighting platforms and domains.

More information can be found at https://www.acq.osd.mil/eie/ero/inn/oecif-oepf.html

About the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL is located in Washington, D.C. with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, California.

NRL offers several mechanisms for collaborating with the broader scientific community, within and outside of the Federal government. These include Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs), LP-CRADAs, Educational Partnership Agreements, agreements under the authority of 10 USC 4892, licensing agreements, FAR contracts, and other applicable agreements.

For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at mailto:NRLPAO@us.navy.mil.