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    COL Brown PCS Award [Image 7 of 7]

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    COL Brown PCS Award

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    On 17 June, 2026, the 68th Theater Medical Command presented Col. Brown, 68th TMC's Chief of Staff his PCS award The Legion of Merit. He has been the COS for a year and now he will transition to his next position as Command Surgeon at the North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Col. Brown we wish you the best of luck and you will be missed especially with your viral dance moves!!! (U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson)
    "CONSERVE POWER"

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 06:48
    Photo ID: 9758951
    VIRIN: 260617-A-JW006-9827
    Resolution: 5609x4160
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, COL Brown PCS Award [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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