COL Brown PCS Award

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On 17 June, 2026, the 68th Theater Medical Command presented Col. Brown, 68th TMC's Chief of Staff his PCS award, The Legion of Merit. He has been the COS for a year and will now transition to his next position as Command Surgeon at the North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Col. Brown, we wish you the best of luck and you will be missed especially with your viral dance moves!!!! (U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson)

"CONSERVE POWER!!!"