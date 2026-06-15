Strike Back 26 Enhances Interoperability Between U.S., NATO, and partner nations

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U.S. Army Spc. Nicholas Moore, left, and Sgt. Braylon Peterson, Bradley systems maintainers assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, pose in front of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle during Strike Back 26 at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 11, 2026. The maintainers helped preserve the unit’s combat power by conducting inspections, repairs and recovery operations throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)