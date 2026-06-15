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    Strike Back 26 Enhances Interoperability Between U.S., NATO, and partner nations [Image 3 of 4]

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    Strike Back 26 Enhances Interoperability Between U.S., NATO, and partner nations

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Spc. Nicholas Moore, left, and Sgt. Braylon Peterson, Bradley systems maintainers assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, pose in front of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle during Strike Back 26 at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 11, 2026. The maintainers helped preserve the unit’s combat power by conducting inspections, repairs and recovery operations throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 06:52
    Photo ID: 9758942
    VIRIN: 260610-A-SG940-4702
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Strike Back 26 Enhances Interoperability Between U.S., NATO, and partner nations [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Thomas Madrzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Strike Back 26 Enhances Interoperability Between U.S., NATO, and partner nations
    Strike Back 26 Enhances Interoperability Between U.S., NATO, and partner nations
    Strike Back 26 Enhances Interoperability Between U.S., NATO, and partner nations
    Strike Back 26 Enhances Interoperability Between U.S., NATO, and partner nations

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    VCORPS
    1stArmoredDivision
    Interoperabililty
    Stronger Together
    366thMPAD26
    Readiness & Training

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