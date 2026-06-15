Strike Back 26 Enhances Interoperability Between U.S., NATO, and partner nations

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Italian Army Capt. Mirko Franceschelli presents a unit patch and challenge coin to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Conlon, a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Commander assigned to 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, at the conclusion of Strike Back 26 at Koren Training Area, Bulgaria, June 11, 2026. The presentation recognized the partnership and cooperation developed between U.S. and Italian soldiers throughout the multinational training exercise. Strike Back 26 is a multinational exercise that enhances interoperability, readiness and combined combat capabilities among NATO allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Madrzak)