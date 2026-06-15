Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026

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260617-N-HI500-1286 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 17, 2026) - Builder 3rd Class Walter Cobb, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1, rakes cement for a boat ramp during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 17, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)