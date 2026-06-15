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    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026 [Image 16 of 18]

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    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    260617-N-HI500-1283 LIEPAJA, Latvia (June 17, 2026) - Steelworker Constructionman Gracie-Jo Homza, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1, smooths cement for a boat ramp during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026 in Liepaja, Latvia, June 17, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 05:50
    Photo ID: 9758885
    VIRIN: 260617-N-HI500-1283
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.12 MB
    Location: LIEPAJA, LV
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026 [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 begins to finalize Boat Ramp Construction during BALTOPS 2026

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    ACB 1
    Boat Ramp
    22NCR
    Seabees
    BALTOPS2026

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