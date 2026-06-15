PALS 26: Spouse program day 2

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International military spouses pose for a photo outside Iolani Palace during the spouse program as part of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 17, 2026. The relationships strengthened at PALS contribute to regional stability and crisis response capabilities, supporting mutual international interests. This year's symposium hosted senior leaders from 25 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Audrie Nelson)