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    PALS 26: Spouse program day 2 [Image 13 of 14]

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    PALS 26: Spouse program day 2

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Audrie Nelson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    International military spouses pose for a photo outside Iolani Palace during the spouse program as part of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 17, 2026. The relationships strengthened at PALS contribute to regional stability and crisis response capabilities, supporting mutual international interests. This year's symposium hosted senior leaders from 25 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Audrie Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 05:21
    Photo ID: 9758827
    VIRIN: 260617-M-BF878-1355
    Resolution: 4268x2123
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, PALS 26: Spouse program day 2 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Audrie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PALS 26: Spouse program day 2
    PALS 26: Spouse program day 2
    PALS 26: Spouse program day 2
    PALS 26: Spouse program day 2
    PALS 26: Spouse program day 2
    PALS 26: Spouse program day 2
    PALS 26: Spouse program day 2
    PALS 26: Spouse program day 2
    PALS 26: Spouse program day 2
    PALS 26: Spouse program day 2
    PALS 26: Spouse program day 2
    PALS 26: Spouse program day 2
    PALS 26: Spouse program day 2
    PALS 26: Spouse program day 2

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    PacificMarines, Hawaii, StrongerTogether, SecurityThroughUnity, AlliesAndPartners, PALS26

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